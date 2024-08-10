SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after buying an additional 650,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,316,533 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,121,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 71,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 703,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

