Spectral AI (MDAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Spectral AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Spectral AI has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

