Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.61) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,660 ($97.89) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,617.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,376.29. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,650 ($97.76) and a one year high of £112.80 ($144.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPX. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($125.24) to GBX 8,150 ($104.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.83) to GBX 9,580 ($122.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,697.50 ($123.93).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.