Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott stock opened at C$55.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.17. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$38.43 and a 1 year high of C$64.30.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.7231713 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

