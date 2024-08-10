SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

SPSC opened at $200.95 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

