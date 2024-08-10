Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 302,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,265. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $999.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

