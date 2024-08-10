Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Spyre Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 302,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,265. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $999.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.