Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.76. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Standard Chartered

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.