Stansfield Nigel Sells 17,500 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 552,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

