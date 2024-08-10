Stantec Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.
Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$109.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.83. The company has a market cap of C$12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$82.50 and a 12-month high of C$122.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.
In related news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
