Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %
SBUX traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
