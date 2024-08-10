Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.29.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$89.31 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$61.85 and a 52 week high of C$98.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.66.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

