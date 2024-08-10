Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$103.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.29.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
