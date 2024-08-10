Stellantis (EPA:STLAP) Shares Down 1.1%

Stellantis (EPA:STLAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 13.98 and last traded at 14.07. Approximately 2,114,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 14.23.

Stellantis Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is 21.33.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

