STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $99,861. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
