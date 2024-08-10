STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$44,349.57. Insiders sold a total of 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $99,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

