StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

StepStone Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of STEP stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,210,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,935. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.15 million. StepStone Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

