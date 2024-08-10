STERIS’ Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$320.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.75 million.
STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.
