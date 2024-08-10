Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RAY.A. CIBC upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stingray Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stingray Group
Stingray Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Stingray Group
In related news, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00. In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.