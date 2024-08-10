Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RAY.A. CIBC upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stingray Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stingray Group

Stingray Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Stingray Group

Stingray Group stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.50. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00. In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.