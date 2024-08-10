Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $60,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Stock Up 22.3 %

NYSE BLND opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

