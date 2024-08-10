Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pitney Bowes Call Options (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,903 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,159 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 349,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

