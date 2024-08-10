StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

IMOS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 17,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $824.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

