StockNews.com Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 30,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. Equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

