StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Buy

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

