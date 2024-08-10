StockNews.com Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

NDLS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 119,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,441. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

