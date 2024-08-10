StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of DFS opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

