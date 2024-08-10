StockNews.com Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Buy

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 184,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 41.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

