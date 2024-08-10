Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 289,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,720. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.