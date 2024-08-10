Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Stryker stock opened at $327.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

