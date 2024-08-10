Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE:SLF opened at C$66.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.02. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

