Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.96.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$54.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.49. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a market cap of C$69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

