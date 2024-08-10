Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.96.

TSE SU opened at C$54.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.49. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

