Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Sunoco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SUN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 965,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,844. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

