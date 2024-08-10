Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 24,161 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93.

On Thursday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $17.89. 12,009,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,786,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Report on RUN

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.