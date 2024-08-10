Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $34.06. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 1,640,051 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SG

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 721,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,449,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.