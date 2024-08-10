Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.63. 2,258,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.