Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

