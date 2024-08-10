Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.