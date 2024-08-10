Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $37.50 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

