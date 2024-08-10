Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.15 on Friday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Tantech Company Profile
