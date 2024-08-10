Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.6%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.69). Approximately 10,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 106,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684 ($8.74).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £411.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,090.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 661.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.06.

Tatton Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,181.82%.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

