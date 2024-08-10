Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.92 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($192.87).
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Chris Carney acquired 97 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($190.90).
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,195.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84.
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Report on Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.