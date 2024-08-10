Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.92 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($192.87).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Carney acquired 97 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($190.90).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,195.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

TW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.