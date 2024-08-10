Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.09 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $390.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

