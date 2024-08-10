TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 66,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

