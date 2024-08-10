TD Securities Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.14.

SIS opened at C$19.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.33. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

