Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Down 3.5%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

