Telsey Advisory Group Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $20.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 15,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. ( NYSE:AKA Free Report ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.