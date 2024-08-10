TeraWulf (WULF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

TeraWulf Trading Down 2.3 %

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

