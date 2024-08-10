Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 82.8% annually over the last three years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. 491,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,270. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $177.72.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.86.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

