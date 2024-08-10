Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 320.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $177.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

