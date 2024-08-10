The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider James Morgan Roche Sells 36,684 Shares of Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 490,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,223. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.